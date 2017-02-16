版本:
BRIEF-Cartier Resources announces C$3,024,000 flow-through financing

Feb 16 Cartier Resources Inc :

* Cartier Resources announces C$3,024,000 flow-through financing

* Cartier Resources - intends to use gross proceeds of offering for "canadian exploration expenses" related to company's québec mineral concessions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
