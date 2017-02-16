BRIEF-DaVita Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.98

METALS-Copper steadies after fall on China downgrade
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
Feb 16 DaVita Inc :
* DaVita Inc. 4Th quarter 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.80
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 total net revenues $3.72 billion versus $3.53 billion
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.98
* Sees adjusted consolidated operating income guidance for 2017 to be in range of $1.635 billion to $1.775 billion
* DaVita Inc - expect consolidated operating cash flow for 2017 to be in range of $1.750 billion to $1.950 billion
* Q4 revenue view $3.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results