BRIEF-Digital Realty Q4 FFO per share $1.58

Feb 16 Digital Realty Trust Inc

* Digital Realty reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Sees FY 2017 core FFO per share $5.90 to $6.10

* Q4 FFO per share $1.58

* Q4 revenue rose 15 percent to $577 million

* Q4 core FFO per share $1.43

* Digital Realty says reiterated 2017 core FFO per share outlook of $5.90 - $6.10 and "constant-currency" core FFO per share outlook of $5.95 - $6.25

* Digital Realty says revenues were $577 million for Q4 of 2016, a 6% increase from previous quarter and a 15% increase over same quarter last year

* FY2017 FFO per share view $6.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 FFO per share view $1.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $550.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S