BRIEF-Viveve reports Q4 loss per share $0.55

METALS-Copper steadies after fall on China downgrade
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
Feb 16 Viveve Medical Inc
* Viveve reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.55
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $14 million to $16 million
* Q4 revenue $2.452 million versus I/B/E/S view $2.1 million
* fy2017 revenue view $11.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Viveve Medical Inc says cash and cash equivalents were $8.1 million as of December 31, 2016, an increase of $726,000 from $7.4 million as of December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results