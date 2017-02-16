BRIEF-Viveve reports Q4 loss per share $0.55

Feb 16 Viveve Medical Inc

* Viveve reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.55

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $14 million to $16 million

* Q4 revenue $2.452 million versus I/B/E/S view $2.1 million

* fy2017 revenue view $11.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Viveve Medical Inc says cash and cash equivalents were $8.1 million as of December 31, 2016, an increase of $726,000 from $7.4 million as of December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: