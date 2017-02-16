BRIEF-Intricon Q4 sales $17.7 mln versus $18.4 mln

Feb 16 Intricon Corp :

* Intricon reports 2016 fourth-quarter results

* Q4 loss per share $0.27

* Q4 sales $17.7 million versus $18.4 million

* Sees Q1 2017 sales $18.6 million to $18.8 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $78 million to $80 million

* Intricon Corp says remain confident in prospects of our medical business and look forward to expected 2017 ramp up of Medtronic's sales

* Intricon Corp says anticipate positive eps from continuing operations in first-quarter 2017

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04, revenue view $16.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: