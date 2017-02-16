BRIEF-Brightcove Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.03 excluding items

METALS-Copper steadies after fall on China downgrade
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
Feb 16 Brightcove Inc
* Brightcove announces financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016
* Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.03 excluding items
* Q4 loss per share $0.13
* Q4 revenue $38.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $38.8 million
* Sees q1 2017 non-gaap loss per share $0.03 to $0.05 excluding items
* Sees q1 2017 revenue $37 million to $37.75 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Brightcove inc says revenue is expected to be in range of $163.0 million to $167.0 million in 2017
* Brightcove inc says non-gaap net income per diluted share is expected to be $0.07 to $0.14 in 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $39.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $164.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results