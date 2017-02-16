版本:
2017年 2月 17日 星期五

BRIEF-Airgain Q4 earnings per share $0.12

Feb 16 Airgain Inc :

* Airgain reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 sales $12.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $12.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.12

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
