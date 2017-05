BRIEF-Ultragenyx Q4 loss per share $1.75

Feb 16 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc :

* Ultragenyx reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and corporate update

* Q4 loss per share $1.75

* Q4 earnings per share view $-1.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc- ultragenyx plans to submit a biologics license application (bla) to U.S. FDA for krn23 in second half of 2017