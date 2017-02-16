BRIEF-Global Blood Therapeutics reports initiation of phase 1 trial to evaluate the physiologic effects of GBT440

Feb 16 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc :

* Global Blood Therapeutics announces initiation of phase 1 trial to evaluate the physiologic effects of gbt440 in healthy volunteers under hypoxemic conditions

* Global Blood Therapeutics -currently conducting 2 phase 2a clinical trials of gbt440 as potential treatment for hypoxemia in 2 groups of hypoxemic ipf patients