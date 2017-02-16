BRIEF-Ziopharm Q4 loss per share $0.11

METALS-Copper steadies after fall on China downgrade
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
Feb 16 Ziopharm Oncology Inc
* Ziopharm reports fourth-quarter 2016 financial results and provides update on recent activities
* Q4 loss per share $0.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results