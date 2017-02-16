版本:
2017年 2月 17日

BRIEF-Grand Canyon Q4 EPS $1.01

Feb 16 Grand Canyon Education Inc

* Grand canyon education, inc. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $1.01

* Q4 revenue $244.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $242 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q1 2017 net revenue of $244.5 million

* Sees q1 2017 earnings per share of $1.01

* Sees q2 2017 net revenue of $212 million

* Sees q2 2017 earnings per share of $0.63

* Sees fy 2017 net revenue of $950 million; sees fy 2017 earnings per share of $3.45

* Sees q3 2017 net revenue of $228 million

* Sees q3 2017 earnings per share $0.73

* Sees q4 2017 net revenue of $265 million; sees q4 2017 earnings per share of $1.09

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.40, revenue view $948.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.00, revenue view $251.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $206.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
