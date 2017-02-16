BRIEF-Republic Services Q4 EPS $0.55

METALS-Copper steadies after fall on China downgrade
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
Feb 16 Republic Services Inc
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.57 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share $0.55
* Q4 earnings per share $0.55
* Republic services inc -expects adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in range of $2.32 to $2.36 for 2017
* Republic services, inc. Reports fourth-quarter and full-year results; company provides 2017 full-year guidance
* Republic services inc -expects adjusted free cash flow to be $875 million to $900 million in 2017
* Republic services inc sees an increase in revenue of 4.5 to 5.0 percent for 2017
* Republic services inc says qtrly revenue $ 2,379.1 million versus. $2,290.2 million last year
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.36, revenue view $9.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $2.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results