BRIEF-Rexford Industrial Q4 core FFO per share $0.23

METALS-Copper steadies after fall on China downgrade
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
Feb 16 Rexford Industrial Realty Inc
* Rexford industrial realty inc - introduces core ffo 2017 guidance range of $0.91 to $0.94 per diluted share
* Rexford industrial realty inc - net income of $0.10 per diluted share for q4 2016
* Rexford industrial announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 core FFO per share $0.23
* Q4 FFO per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results