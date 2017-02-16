BRIEF-Rexford Industrial Q4 core FFO per share $0.23

Feb 16 Rexford Industrial Realty Inc

* Rexford industrial realty inc - introduces core ffo 2017 guidance range of $0.91 to $0.94 per diluted share

* Rexford industrial realty inc - net income of $0.10 per diluted share for q4 2016

* Rexford industrial announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 core FFO per share $0.23

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: