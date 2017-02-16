BRIEF-Cognex announces retirement of CFO Richard Morin and promotes John Curran to CFO

METALS-Copper steadies after fall on China downgrade
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
Feb 16 Cognex Corp :
* Says EVP Richard A. Morin to retire
* Cognex announces retirement of CFO Richard A. Morin; John J. Curran promoted to chief financial officer
* Cognex Corp - Morin will continue with company as secretary of Cognex's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results