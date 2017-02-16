版本:
BRIEF-Cognex announces retirement of CFO Richard Morin and promotes John Curran to CFO

Feb 16 Cognex Corp :

* Says EVP Richard A. Morin to retire

* Cognex announces retirement of CFO Richard A. Morin; John J. Curran promoted to chief financial officer

* Cognex Corp - Morin will continue with company as secretary of Cognex's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
