BRIEF-Cognex Q4 revenue rose 32 percent

Feb 16 Cognex Corp :

* Cognex reports record results for fourth quarter and full year

* Q4 revenue rose 32 percent

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $122 million to $125 million

* Cognex corp sees Q1 2017 gross margin is expected to be in mid-to-high 70pct range

* Cognex Corp - qtrly earnings per share $0.43

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $116.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $110.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
