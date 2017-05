BRIEF-Catchmark reports Q4 revenue $20.4 million

Feb 16 Catchmark Timber Trust Inc :

* Catchmark registers strong year-over-year results for full-year 2016 and fourth quarter; declares dividend

* Q4 revenue $20.4 million versus $17.1 million

* Catchmark Timber Trust Inc - for full-year 2017, Catchmark projects a GAAP net loss of between $16 million and $17 million

* Catchmark Timber Trust Inc - for full-year 2017, catchmark projects adjusted EBITDA to register between $37 million and $41 million

* Catchmark Timber Trust Inc qtrly loss per share $0.13

* Q4 revenue view $18.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S