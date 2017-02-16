BRIEF-Flowserve reports Q4 earnings per share $0.50

METALS-Copper steadies after fall on China downgrade
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
Feb 16 Flowserve Corp :
* Flowserve Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results; issues 2017 financial guidance
* Q4 earnings per share $0.50
* Q4 sales $1.07 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.07 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.72
* Flowserve Corp- backlog at December 31, 2016 was $1.90 billion, down 12.7pct versus prior year
* Flowserve Corp - sees FY revenues down 6pct to 11pct
* Flowserve Corp - sees FY adjusted earnings per share $1.55 - $1.85
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.13, revenue view $3.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Flowserve Corp sees 2017 reported earnings per share $0.72 - $1.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results