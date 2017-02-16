版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 17日 星期五 05:28 BJT

BRIEF-Flowserve reports Q4 earnings per share $0.50

Feb 16 Flowserve Corp :

* Flowserve Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results; issues 2017 financial guidance

* Q4 earnings per share $0.50

* Q4 sales $1.07 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.07 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.72

* Flowserve Corp- backlog at December 31, 2016 was $1.90 billion, down 12.7pct versus prior year

* Flowserve Corp - sees FY revenues down 6pct to 11pct

* Flowserve Corp - sees FY adjusted earnings per share $1.55 - $1.85

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.13, revenue view $3.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Flowserve Corp sees 2017 reported earnings per share $0.72 - $1.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐