BRIEF-Conifex reports $8.1 mln bought deal offering

Feb 16 Conifex Timber Inc :

* Conifex announces $8.1 million bought deal offering and $4.9 million concurrent private placement

* Conifex Timber Inc - an agreement with a syndicate of investment dealers to purchase 2.7 million common shares at $3.05 per share

* Conifex Timber Inc - to use net proceeds of offering to fund expenditures related to development of el dorado sawmill project

* Conifex Timber - will complete private placement of 1.6 million shares to an existing shareholder at issue price for aggregate gross proceeds of $4.9 million

* Conifex Timber Inc - intends to use net proceeds of offering and private placement to partially repay outstanding indebtedness