版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 17日 星期五 05:39 BJT

BRIEF-Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest eight hospitals

Feb 16 Community Health Systems Inc

* Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest eight hospitals - three in Florida, three in Ohio and two in Pennsylvania

* Community Health Systems Inc - company will apply proceeds of transaction to pay down debt

* Community Health Systems Inc - agreement to sell eight hospitals and their associated assets to subsidiaries of Steward Health Care LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
