BRIEF-Yume Q4 earnings per share $0.08

Feb 16 Yume Inc

* Yume reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.08

* Q4 revenue $45.6 million versus $53.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Yume Inc - continues evaluation of strategic alternatives

* Yume Inc - for Q1 2017, company expects adjusted EBITDA in range of $1 million to $3 million

* Yume Inc - continuing its engagement with Deutsche Bank as its financial advisor to assist in evaluating company's value-enhancing initiatives

* Q4 revenue view $46.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S