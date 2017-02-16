版本:
BRIEF-Urban Edge Properties Q4 FFO per share $0.32

Feb 16 Urban Edge Properties

* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results

* Q4 FFO per share $0.32

* Qtrly AFFO earnings per share $0.33

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
