BRIEF-Marchex Q4 revenue $28.4 million versus $34.9 million

Feb 16 Marchex Inc

* Marchex announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.04 from continuing operations

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.14 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $28.4 million versus $34.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
