版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 17日 星期五 05:50 BJT

BRIEF-California Resources reports Q4 loss per share of $1.83

Feb 16 California Resources Corp

* Announces fourth quarter 2016 and year end results, 2016 reserves and 2017 capital plan

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $1.76

* Q4 loss per share $1.83

* Q4 earnings per share view $-1.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly production of 135,000 BOE per day , a 2.2 pct sequential decline

* Will begin year with a capital investment plan of $300 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐