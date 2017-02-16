版本:
BRIEF-Halcon Resources announces the redemption of all remaining 8.625% senior secured notes due 2020

Feb 16 Halcon Resources Corp

* Halcon Resources announces the redemption of all remaining 8.625% senior secured notes due 2020

* Halcon Resources says remaining $410.8 million of 2020 notes will be repurchased through guaranteed delivery procedures or redeemed at price of 104.313% of principal amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
