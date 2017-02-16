BRIEF-MRC Global reports Q4 loss per share of $0.10

Feb 16 Mrc Global Inc

* Announces fourth quarter 2016 results

* Says expect 2017 results to be improved over 2016

* Q4 sales $719 million versus I/B/E/S view $752 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says U.S. Sales in Q4 of 2016 were $550 million, down $228 million or 29 pct from same quarter in 2015

* Says Canadian sales in Q4 of 2016 were $55 million, down $11 million or 17 pct from same quarter in 2015

* Downstream sales in Q4 of 2016 decreased 17 pct from Q4 of 2015 to $233 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: