BRIEF-Constellium announces initial settlement of cash tender offer

Feb 16 Constellium Nv

* Constellium announces initial settlement of cash tender offer by wise Metals Group LLC for 8.75 pct senior secured notes due 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
