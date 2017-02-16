版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 17日 星期五 05:53 BJT

BRIEF-Nu Skin Enterprises reports Q4 and 2016 results

Feb 16 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc

* Nu Skin Enterprises reports fourth-quarter and 2016 results, reiterates 2017 growth projections Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
