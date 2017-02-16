版本:
BRIEF-Washington Real Estate Investment Trust announces Q4 core FFO per share $0.43

Feb 16 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

* Washington Real Estate Investment Trust announces financial and operating results for 2016

* Sees FY 2017 core FFO per share $1.74 to $1.82

* Q4 core FFO per share $0.43

* Q4 FFO per share $0.42

* Sees 2017 same-store noi growth projected to range from 4.75% to 5.25%

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
