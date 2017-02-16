BRIEF-Whitewave Foods Q4 earnings per share $0.34

METALS-Copper steadies after fall on China downgrade
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
Feb 16 Whitewave Foods Co :
* Whitewave foods reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 sales $1.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.1 billion
* Q4 earnings per share $0.34
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Whitewave Foods Co - not providing operating or financial guidance for 2017 due to its pending merger with danone s.a
* Whitewave Foods Co says united states doj continues to review merger with danone under Hart-Scott-Rodino act
* Whitewave Foods Co- results reflect operating difficulties experienced in fresh foods platform, totaled about $25 million of additional costs during q4 2016
* Whitewave Foods Co says targeting completion of merger with danone in q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results