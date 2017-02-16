BRIEF-Brookfield Infrastructure to issue $300 mln of medium-term notes

Feb 16 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp :

* Brookfield Infrastructure to issue $300 million of medium-term notes

* Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp - agreed to sell $300 million aggregate principal amount of medium-term notes, series 5 due February 22, 2024

* Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp - notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.315 pct per annum, payable semi-annually

* Brookfield infrastructure - intends to use net proceeds from sale of notes to partially refinance indebtedness that will mature in Oct 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: