BRIEF-Brookfield Infrastructure to issue $300 mln of medium-term notes

METALS-Copper steadies after fall on China downgrade
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
Feb 16 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp :
* Brookfield Infrastructure to issue $300 million of medium-term notes
* Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp - agreed to sell $300 million aggregate principal amount of medium-term notes, series 5 due February 22, 2024
* Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp - notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.315 pct per annum, payable semi-annually
* Brookfield infrastructure - intends to use net proceeds from sale of notes to partially refinance indebtedness that will mature in Oct 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results