BRIEF-Inter pipeline reports qtrly FFO per share $0.71

Feb 16 Inter Pipeline Ltd :

* Inter pipeline reports record 2016 financial results

* Inter pipeline ltd - in Q4, total throughput volumes averaged 1,172,500 b/d or 60,700 b/d higher than same period in 2015

* Qtrly FFO of $254.7 million, up approximately 21 percent or $43.3 million compared to Q4 of 2015

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.71