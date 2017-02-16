版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 17日 星期五 06:02 BJT

BRIEF-Inter pipeline reports qtrly FFO per share $0.71

Feb 16 Inter Pipeline Ltd :

* Inter pipeline reports record 2016 financial results

* Inter pipeline ltd - in Q4, total throughput volumes averaged 1,172,500 b/d or 60,700 b/d higher than same period in 2015

* Qtrly FFO of $254.7 million, up approximately 21 percent or $43.3 million compared to Q4 of 2015

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.71 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐