BRIEF-Inter pipeline reports qtrly FFO per share $0.71

METALS-Copper steadies after fall on China downgrade
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
Feb 16 Inter Pipeline Ltd :
* Inter pipeline reports record 2016 financial results
* Inter pipeline ltd - in Q4, total throughput volumes averaged 1,172,500 b/d or 60,700 b/d higher than same period in 2015
* Qtrly FFO of $254.7 million, up approximately 21 percent or $43.3 million compared to Q4 of 2015
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.71 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results