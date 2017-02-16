版本:
BRIEF-BOFI says Paul Grinberg appointed chairman of the board

Feb 16 BOFI Holding Inc :

* BOFI announces new chairman of its board of directors

* Says Paul Grinberg appointed chairman of the board

* Says chairman of the board Ted Allrich to retire

* BOFI Holding Inc - Allrich will continue to serve company in a consulting capacity through February 28, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
