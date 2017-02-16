BRIEF-Acelrx Pharmaceuticals appoints Vincent Angotti as CEO

Feb 16 Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Acelrx Pharmaceuticals appoints Vincent J. Angotti chief executive officer

* Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc - angotti succeeds howie rosen

* Rosen will continue on Acelrx board of directors

* Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc -Angotti most recently served as CEO of Xenoport, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: