BRIEF-CUBESMART REPORTS Q4 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.38

* CUBESMART REPORTS 2016 ANNUAL RESULTS: FFO PER SHARE GROWS 15.2%; SAME-STORE NOI INCREASES 10.2%

* Q4 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.38

* SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $1.52 TO $1.57

* SEES Q1 2017 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.35 TO $0.36

* SAME-STORE PHYSICAL OCCUPANCY AT PERIOD END FOR Q4 OF 2016 WAS 91.8%, COMPARED WITH 91.6% FOR SAME QUARTER OF LAST YEAR

* SEES 2017 SAME-STORE NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 4.0% TO 5.0% OVER 2016

* FOUR NEW STORES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ACQUIRED AT C/O IN 2017 FOR A TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $61.1 MILLION

* FOR 2017, A SAME-STORE POOL CONSISTING OF 433 PROPERTIES TOTALING 29.6 MILLION SQUARE FEET

* FY2017 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $1.57 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $1.57 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.37 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S