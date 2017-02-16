版本:
BRIEF-First Quantum Minerals Q4 earnings per share $0.04

Feb 16 First Quantum Minerals Ltd :

* First Quantum Minerals reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.04

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
