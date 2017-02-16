版本:
2017年 2月 17日

BRIEF-Capricor Therapeutics provides update on Natriuretic Peptide program

Feb 16 Capricor Therapeutics Inc

* Provides update on Natriuretic Peptide program

* Elected to terminate license agreement with Mayo Clinic relating to Natriuretic Peptide receptor agonists, including Cenderitide

* Says expect to file an investigation new drug application for CAP-2003 in second half of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
