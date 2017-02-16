版本:
BRIEF-Terraform Power reports election of independent director

Feb 16 Terraform Power Inc :

* Terraform Power announces election of independent director

* Terraform Power Inc - election of an independent director, Christian S. Fong, to company's board of directors, effective February 12, 2017

* Terraform Power Inc - Gregory Scallen and David Ringhofer have both resigned from terraform power board

* Terraform Power Inc- with election of Fong, number of independent directors on Terraform Power's board increased from seven to eight members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
