2017年 2月 17日

BRIEF-Fairfax India Holdings says book value of $10.25.shr for the yr ended Dec 31 2016

Feb 16 Fairfax India Holdings Corp :

* Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016

* Book value per share of $10.25 at december 31, 2016 increased from $9.50 at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
