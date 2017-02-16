版本:
BRIEF-FCPT reports acquisition of a restaurant property for $2.4 mln

Feb 16 Four Corners Property Trust Inc

* FCPT announces acquisition of a Mcalister's deli restaurant property for $2.4 million

* Transaction was priced at a going-in cash cap rate of 6.75 pct, exclusive of transaction costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
