BRIEF-Colorado announces non-brokered financing for up to $5mln

Feb 16 Colorado Resources Ltd :

* Colorado announces non-brokered financing for up to $5m

* Colorado Resources Ltd says intends to expend proceeds from flow-through units for exploration on company's Canadian properties

* Is undertaking a non-brokered private placement comprised of 4 million units of co at an issue price of $0.32 per unit

* Colorado Resources - non-brokered private placement also comprised of 9 million flow-through units at an issue price of $0.42 per flow-through unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
