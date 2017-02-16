版本:
BRIEF-Yum Brands reports changes to board of directors

Feb 16 Yum! Brands Inc :

* Yum! Brands announces changes to board of directors

* Yum Brands - Keith A. Meister, managing partner of Corvex Management Lp, has elected to step down from its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
