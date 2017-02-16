版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 17日 星期五 06:51 BJT

BRIEF-David Parry elected to Celanese board of directors

Feb 16 Celanese Corp :

* David C. Parry elected to Celanese Corp. board of directors

* Parry's appointment brings Celanese's board to 11 total members, 10 of which are independent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐