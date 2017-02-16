BRIEF-NorthWestern Qtrly earnings per share $0.95

METALS-Copper steadies after fall on China downgrade
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
Feb 16 NorthWestern Corp :
* NorthWestern reports 2016 financial results
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $3.30 to $3.50
* Northwestern corp - announces 5 pct increase to quarterly dividend to $0.525 per share payable march 31, 2017
* Affirms full year 2017 guidance of $3.30 - $3.50 per diluted shar
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.95
* Qtrly total revenues $330.6 million versus $325 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results