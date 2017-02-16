版本:
BRIEF-Consolidated Edison Q4 earnings per share $0.68

Feb 16 Consolidated Edison Inc :

* Con Edison reports 2016 earnings

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.95 to $4.15

* Q4 earnings per share $0.68

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
