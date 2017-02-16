BRIEF-Yamana Gold reports 2017-2019 outlook

Feb 16 Yamana Gold Inc :

* Yamana Gold provides 2017-2019 outlook

* Yamana Gold Inc says foresees a hiatus in significant expansionary capital spending after completion of Cerro Moro and Barnat Extension at Canadian malartic in 2018

* Yamana Gold Inc says company is not expecting to begin development of any major projects in next five years

* Yamana Gold Inc sees total silver production 4.7 million oz for 2017

* Yamana Gold Inc sees 2017 total gold production 920,000 oz

* Yamana Gold Inc sees total copper production (chapada) for 2017 120 million lbs

* Yamana Gold Inc sees 2018 total gold production 1.03 million oz ; sees 2019 total gold production 1.10 million oz