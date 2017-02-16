BRIEF-Yamana Gold reports 2017-2019 outlook

BRIEF-Macro Enterprises reports Q1 loss per share c$0.08
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 16 Yamana Gold Inc :
* Yamana Gold provides 2017-2019 outlook
* Yamana Gold Inc says foresees a hiatus in significant expansionary capital spending after completion of Cerro Moro and Barnat Extension at Canadian malartic in 2018
* Yamana Gold Inc says company is not expecting to begin development of any major projects in next five years
* Yamana Gold Inc sees total silver production 4.7 million oz for 2017
* Yamana Gold Inc sees 2017 total gold production 920,000 oz
* Yamana Gold Inc sees total copper production (chapada) for 2017 120 million lbs
* Yamana Gold Inc sees 2018 total gold production 1.03 million oz ; sees 2019 total gold production 1.10 million oz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
May 25 Gold held steady on Thursday to keep most of its gains from the previous session, with the dollar slipping after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting dampened hopes for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,256.61 per ounce by 0053 GMT. It rose about 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,256.8 an ounce. * Fed policymakers ag