2017年 2月 17日 星期五

BRIEF-Huron to acquire growth strategy firm Innosight

Feb 16 Huron Consulting Group Inc :

* Huron to acquire growth strategy firm Innosight

* Huron Consulting Group Inc - Huron will purchase innosight holdings, llc for $100 million upon closing

* Huron Consulting Group - cash component of transaction will be financed with cash on hand and borrowing under company's senior secured credit facility

* Purchase price of $100 million is consisting of $90 million in cash and $10 million in huron common stock

* Innosight will be included in business advisory segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
