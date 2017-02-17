BRIEF-Huron Consulting Group sees FY16 adj earnings per share $3.21 from continuing operations

Feb 16 Huron Consulting Group Inc :
* Huron announces preliminary unaudited 2016 results and
2017 outlook
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $3.21
from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $2.40 to
$2.70
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.84 from continuing
operations
* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.85 to $1.15
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $726.3 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.38, revenue view $766.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Huron Consulting Group Inc says believe that longer term
prospects for diversified healthcare offerings remain positive
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.30, revenue view $733.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: