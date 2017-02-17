BRIEF-Yamana Gold reports Q4 loss per share $0.38

Feb 16 Yamana Gold Inc :
* Yamana Gold announces fourth quarter and full year 2016
results
* Q4 loss per share $0.38
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $484.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $488.1
million
* Q4 average realized gold price per ounce $1,210 versus
$1,102
* Yamana Gold Inc - Q4 silver production from continuing
operations was 1.6 million ounces, compared to 1.9 million
ounces in same quarter of 2015
* Yamana Gold Inc - Q4 gold production from continuing
operations was 319,265 ounces of gold, compared to 316,795
ounces of gold produced in Q4 of 2015
* Yamana Gold -total cost of sales per ounce of gold in Q4
of 2016, excluding brio gold, was $935 per ounce sold, unchanged
from same quarter of 2015
* Q4 average realized silver price per ounce $17.17 versus
$14.62
* Yamana Gold -including brio gold, total cost of sales for
gold in q4 of 2016 was $1,004 per ounce sold, compared to $959
per ounce sold in same period of 2015
* Yamana Gold Inc - total copper production for Q4 of 2016
was 36.9 million pounds, compared to 36.6 million pounds for
same period of 2015
* Q4 average realized copper price per pound $2.48 versus
$2.26
* Yamana Gold -on a co-product basis, aisc from continuing
operations, excluding brio gold, were $894 per ounce of gold
produced for q4 of 2016, compared to $773 per ounce
* Yamana Gold Inc - co-product from continuing operations
$14.48 per ounce of silver produced for Q4 versus $9.93 per
ounce of silver produced for Q4 of 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: