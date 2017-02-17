BRIEF-Brio Gold reports total production in Q4 was 50,477 ounces of gold

Feb 16 Brio Gold Inc :
* Brio Gold reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 results
* Revenues from mining operations increased 30pct to $59.5
million in Q4 of 2016
* Total production in Q4 of 2016 was 50,477 ounces of gold,
compared to 39,279 ounces in same period of 2015
* Brio Gold Inc - total cost of sales was $1,421 per ounce
of gold sold in Q4 versus total cost of sales of $1,016 per
ounce of gold sold in Q4 of 2015
* 2017 production and cost guidance remains unchanged from
previously announced guidance
* Cash costs were $832 per ounce of gold produced in Q4 2016
versus $610 per ounce of gold produced in same quarter of 2015
