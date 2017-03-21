CORRECTED-BRIEF-Ten Peaks Coffee Co posts 4th-qtr earnings of C$0.15 per share (March 15)

BRIEF-Kearny Financial authorizes second stock repurchase plan
* Kearny financial corp. Announces authorization for second stock repurchase plan and declares quarterly cash dividend
(Corrects headline and 3rd bullet in March 15 Brief to say company reported earnings, not loss)
March 15 Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc:
* Ten Peaks Coffee Company reports results for fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Q4 revenue rose 5 percent to C$22.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share were C$0.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Csp inc. Reports second-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results